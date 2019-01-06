 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Fastberry

by Fast Buds

DESCRIPTION Fastberry is our unique version of the original Blueberry line. Feminized and autoflowering, it possesses significant performance potential that will delight lovers of marijuana varieties that have berry flavors. It's a hybrid developed from old school American Blueberry lineage and our famous Canadian Ruderalis strain. The result is a small, robust plant with heavy compact flowers - it's predominantly Indica. This variety is an attractive alternative summer crop intended for lovers of Blueberry who are located in northern latitudes. Taste A masterpiece flavored of berries that you'll relish. Effect The buzz is the best that we can offer. The high is long and heavy, as with good indica strains, and the feeling in the body is devastating. If you are looking to relax, this plant will leave you lying on the sofa. This strain is valued for both its potent recreational effects and excellent medicinal properties. Many patients seek this variety because it is indicated in cases of dysfunction of the nervous system, relief of pain, reduction in nausea, and problems related to treatments such as chemotherapy. It is also a great ally in the treatment of anxiety disorders, depression, insomnia, migraines, stress, and muscle spasms as well as restless leg syndrome. Growing It has a short flowering period and adapts well to changes in weather conditions. In Mediterranean climates, you can achieve two or three harvests per season. Also, Fastberry performs amazingly well indoors due to overall ease of cultivation, thanks to the stability that is endowed by our superior Ruderalis genetics, flowering is apparent 25 days after germination. The most pleasant aspect of Fastberry during its growth is observed as the wonderful range of blue, purple and red hues that develop and evolve throughout flowering which become accentuated just before harvest. It is a compact plant, and is generally well-suited to a 10 liter container (3 gallon). It can reach 120 cm (47 inches), but it should remain tiny and not exceed 70 cm (27 inches). So it should remain quite inconspicuous to curious neighbors. The aroma during its entire growth cycle is wonderfully delicious - totally fruity with a distinct aroma of wild berries. Fastberry finishes in 9 weeks and can deliver up to 250 grams per plant (9 oz). It shouldn't present any major challenges when growing, but it is important to maintain low levels of fertilizer, since incorrect levels can alter its aroma and flavor. It is a powerful strain: 19% THC and 1% CBD. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Blueberry Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: mostly indica Genetics: Blueberry (DJ Short line selection) autoflowering Flowering: 9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.1 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-500 g/m2 50-250 g/plant Height US: up to 30 inches Height EU: 70 - 120 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: http://2fast4buds.com/seeds/fastberry #Fastberry #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

ShotgunMcQuade

Just grew a couple of these from fast buds and man does it smell like berry during flower. Basically has the taste and smell of og kush with a mix of blueberry thrown in. My jar of cured flower smells legit like a package of warm blueberry's, almost to the point of over powering. The high is super relaxing and very controllable. It's technically almost pure indica but does not make u couch lock or groggy later on, really just gives with whatever mood your already in or want to be in.

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.