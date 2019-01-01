 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DESCRIPTION G14 is the most stable strain that is offered by our seed bank. It's the successful outcome of work conducted by our botanists who strove to design a strain that could be cultivated in all conditions. With this variety, all efforts have been expended to improve the Lowryder lineage while preserving its finest qualities, especially with regards to its most prominent features: quick blooming times, compact form, and an overall discrete growth profile, This variety is ideal for urban gardening and adapts well to cityscapes. It's great when grown in a container on a balcony, in a greenhouse, or in a grow closet. G14 is a survivor that will gratify you with awesome results. Taste G14 has a rich sweet citrus woody aroma which is present throughout the growth of the plant. Effect It acts like an analgesic pill. It reduces pain that exists post-operatively, that is due to stress, and that's related to treatments for various serious conditions and diseases. Also, its effect draws one into a state of meditation that helps to heal the body, mind and spirit. On a physical level, it helps to relax the muscles and stabilizes the nervous system, thus serving as a weapon against stress. Yet it accomplishes this without inducing sleepiness, making it acceptable for day use. Growing It's perfect for beginners since it seems to be unfazed by diverse weather conditions and neglectful watering habits. Primarily Indica, it's the result of crossing two Lowryder strains with G13 Hash Plant contributing to overall performance and stability. It is ready for harvest just 9 weeks from germination. Growers are surprised by its short, stocky profile that's crammed into a height of about one meter, making it perfect for growing indoors with limited space. Following germination, it rapidly springs forth, growing several sets of leaves, then almost immediately and automatically begins flowering. Its yield is excellent, providing 400-550 g / m2 indoors, (1.2 pounds per light) and 70 to 250 g per plant outdoors (2.4 – 9 oz). It is appropriate for amateur as well as expert growers who wish to grow specimens with great potential and superb performance. It's a plant that has the ability to self-regulate growth, and sets her cycle to "on" mode. Throughout its growth it will release aromas of citrus, ripe fruit and wood. At the time of harvest, its aroma intensifies and resembles the purest and most delicious Moroccan hashish. Its chemical composition makes it perfect for medicinal use. With a THC content of no less than 18% accompanied by 0.9% CBD. If you plant FastBuds G14, you'll fall in love with it and will grow it again every cannabis season.Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/pineapple-express Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/g14 #G14 #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.

Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.