Grapefruit

by Fast Buds

Write a review
$11.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION We have created a real grapefruit in cannabis form for lovers of the bitter, sweet and citrus flavors of this fruit. Grapefruit is autoflowering and feminized, and a very productive and powerful hybrid. We’ve developed an autoflowering version of a Vancouver Sour Citrus, the result is a fast growing strain with great potential. Taste Its flavor is very sweet, typical of strains of marijuana found in California, with bitter a aftertaste that's evident on the palate. Effect Within seconds it causes a well balanced high that induces brain stimulation, and has a significant calming impact on the body. As with its horticulture, its buzz is harmonious; its effect is a balance between Sativa speediness and Indica couchlock, all bathed with a powerful aroma of grapefruit. Her fans say she's an ideal strain to smoke during the day since Grapefruit enhances mood and sharpens the senses. This variety is ideal for long working days that are made enjoyable with her strong aroma of grapefruit. Growing It performs fine when grown indoors as well as outdoors, but is best suited to grow cabinets, where it can yield 600 grams per m (1.3 pounds per light). Outdoor yields have been recorded at approximately 300 grams per plant (10 oz). Lovers of citrus will have a wonderful experience growing this variety. They'll love its lemon, bitter orange, and grapefruit aromas that will perfume the grow area during its entire growth cycle It grows quite rapidly, with the period from germination to harvest lasting a scant eight and a half weeks. Plus, it doesn't require special care to any great extent, just a little natural fertilizer and good exposure to light. It is a small plant, not exceeding 90 cm (35 inches), but can readily fill an entire room with its odor. So if your neighbors are allergic to grapefruit, you should install odor filters! Despite its short size, it builds up a thick main stem, with secondary lateral branches covered with buds that are compact and resinous. Its potent, aromatic buds display surprisingly dramatic orange and yellow colors. It has a high percentage of cannabinoids: 19% THC and 1% CBD. Rest assured that it exerts powerful effects on the mind and body. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Grapefruit Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: Grapefruit (clon from Vancouver) autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant Height US: up to 35 inches Height EU: 60-90 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/grapefruit #Grapefruit #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grapefruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

Fast Buds Logo
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.