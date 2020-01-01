 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)

by Fast Buds

Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) DESCRIPTION The GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) variety is bona fide high-quality marijuana. It is without a doubt the best Californian strain of all time. Currently GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) has a large number of fans throughout the United States West Coast, and is going strong in Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. We have managed to recreate an auto flower that does the original GSC justice. We’ve selected the two most popular phenotypes of the Original GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and created an auto flower version of this spectacular plant. The result is an Indica-dominant hybrid (almost 60%), with Canadian Ruderalis and Sativa making up the difference. This plant presents a very undemanding crop, but like the art of baking cookies, take your time, Mother Nature can't produce such a deliciously minty, chocolaty product overnight! Overall, our GSC stands out as one of the brightest and most exotic varieties in recent years, a true masterpiece! Would you like a cookie? Taste Its candy sweetness will please any sweet tooth. This superb flavor with earthy notes has made it the favorite smoke of all growers in every state. Actually, this variety represents the "real" OG flavor when compared to the many of the other phenotypes that are cruisin' around out there. Effect GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a fairly modern strain of marijuana that has become a cultural phenomenon - the hottest mistress of the California cannabis community. The buzz is a blow at both the cerebral level and body level. It is a plant for social smokers, unleashes joy and good humor, and provides an extra dose of creativity. Also, this variety has a therapeutic power that's able to relieve chronic pain, neuropathy, muscle spasms, and PTSD. Growing Our rendition of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is feminized and finishes in approximately 55 to 63 days. It grows tall, with its leaves unfolding like a fan, displaying a reddish orange color. Gradually, it is covered with bright white trichomes - a marvel indeed! There's no need for great care, since the Ruderalis genes gives it stability. However, to optimize development, we recommend that your feeding schedule include extra amounts of nutrients compared to what you are generally accustomed to using. The plants will respond well with bigger bud development. Its powerful THC content of 22% makes it quite the favorite marijuana for medicinal use. It works ideally with chronic ailments due to its very strong narcotic properties. It does have a very potent odor, so it is necessary to use carbon filters during cultivation, at least if you don't want to be discovered by the other Girl Scouts! Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Cookies Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 500-650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 60-100cm THC: Very high CBD: 0,6% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/girl-scout-cookies #GirlScoutCookies #GSC #GSCAuto #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this strain

GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Fast Buds Logo
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.