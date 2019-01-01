 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Northern Express

Northern Express

by Fast Buds

Write a review
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Northern Express
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Northern Express
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Northern Express
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Northern Express
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Northern Express

$11.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION Elegant and refined - like a lavish trip to a cosmopolitan city - this strain of marijuana is the top choice of many of our growers. It is also desirable due to its high medical value. This Indica-dominant marijuana plant is the daughter that resulted from the marriage between Northern Lights and a very vigorous Canadian Ruderalis. Autoflowering and compact, it is ideal for discrete growers. Reaching a height of less than one meter, it gives impressive results. Taste Its smoke is sweet like vanilla candy. Its aroma is sensational - relaxing and a tonic for your well-being. It's a real aromatherapy machine that is especially useful for bodily pain. Effect This variety is like a portable dispensary. It helps to relax muscles and relieves muscle aches, calms nerves, prevents migraines, insomnia, spasms, and all manner of pain. It's like having a personal anesthesiologist at home. Effecting both the mind and body but providing a healthy dose of variability, it can be a different experience for everyone. Its cerebral high and relaxing effects on the body are long in duration, lasting about two hours. The mood that you happen to be in at the time can induce different types of highs, such as the kind that leaves you sitting on the couch, while other times you'll find that Northern Express helps you win the battle against a hectic day of stress, increasing your ability to see the positive side of life. We could say that its effects are a full catalog of experiences. Growing Her blue and purple tones make her very attractive for weeks during flowering, and she'll be ready for harvest in record time: 50 to 56 days. In this brief flowering phase, it can produce more than 250 grams per plant (9 oz) - this is accomplished just nine weeks from germination. The plant grows easily and rewards the grower when given additional care and hours of light. Indoors, growers will be pleasantly surprised with their results when utilizing 18/6 photoperiods. Some growers have described Northern Express as a green rocket, due to its wonderfully bushy, compact form that's full of buds, and because its growth rate is set to warp speed. Its resinous and compact buds boast 18% THC and 1.4% CBD, making this an ideal medical strain. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Vanilla Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: mostly indica Genetics: NL autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.1 pounds per light Harvest EU: Indooe 450 - 500 g/m2; Outdoor 50 - 250 g/plant Height US: up to 35 inches Height EU: 50 - 90 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1.4% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/northern-express #NorthernExpress #PortableDispensary #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Northern Lights

Northern Lights
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.

About this brand

Fast Buds Logo
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.