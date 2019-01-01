 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rhino Ryder

by Fast Buds

DESCRIPTION If you need medical cannabis, this is your strain. It's an autoflowering feminized adaptation of Medicine Man aka White Rhino. A successful product of our lab which set the goal of creating a strain that's easy to grow, it matures rapidly, and is especially effective at soothing a range of ailments. In short, it's a variety that is most suitable for those who have been prescribed medical marijuana. It's a hybrid with a good balance of both Indica and Sativa genetics, and is thus advantageous for patients. Its Indica heritage endows is with properties that relieve chronic pain whilst its Sativa heritage contributes to better mental clarity, and helps with combating stress. Taste When smoked it causes a physical buzz. In the mouth there's a very nice pear aftertaste . And gradually the buzz is triggered - it's like a large dose of narcotics, giving a muscle relaxant effect. Effect From a medical perspective, Rhino Ryder is especially useful for muscle problems; spasms, fibromyalgia, cramps; and all manner of conditions that cause physical pain. It is also a good ally during bedtime since it has a calming effect. Its smoke also has a strong, pungent quality that eliminates anxiety and stress with force. Growing As a plant it is so perfectly easy to grow that you'll forget that you have it until harvest. It is pest and drought resistant, and does not need too much fertilizer. A great feature is that it doesn't grow too tall, reaching a maximum height of 100 cm (3.2 ft.). Observe how this great plant spreads her large leaves and builds powerful, thick stems. The compact, white crystal-coated buds are round and very dense, and the cola will be rock hard. Its yield and quick growth benefit the grower. At about 10 weeks or so it will be ready for harvest, yielding 350 grams per plant (12.3 oz.). Amazing! From the fifth week, it begins exuding a skunky aroma, with sweet nuances, and the buds begin to get compact as they fill in with abundant resin. They'll look like white horns. It has a very high CBD content of 1.2% and a stellar THC content of 20% THC. This plant is like a medical kit. Without a doubt, it's a pleasant, medically effective strain that can be grown anywhere. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Сinnamon Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa/indica Genetics: Rhino Ryder autoflowering Flowering: 9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-650 g/m2 50-350 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 60-100 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1.2% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/rhino-ryder #RhinoRyder #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

Medicine Man

Medicine Man

Medicine Man delivers potent pain relief and high levels of THC and CBDs, making it a popular recommendation for many medical conditions from headaches and migraines to chronic pain management. Its heritage lies in Brazilian, Indian, and Afghani strains, though Medicine Man is sometimes mistaken to be its close family member, White Rhino. These plants require a little know-how to grow, but when done right they should produce large flowers in 8 to 10 weeks. Medicine Man is a nice strain to look at, with a range of greens and sometimes purples and yellow and red hairs throughout its dense buds. This medicine has a fruity aroma, with just a slight sour note that isn’t quite strong enough to have you reaching for that spoonful of sugar.

About this brand

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.