Stardawg

by Fast Buds

$11.00MSRP

About this product

DESCRIPTION The Stardawg genetic receives its name for the crystallized and bright trichomes that make this variety dazzle anyone. It is a hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and Tres Dawg. Our Stardawg Autoflowering version is a very potent strain with a THC level of up to 22%. Consumers can be prepared for a very strong cerebral experience, accompanied by a major bodily heaviness. Its smell is spectacular and the simple fact of smelling it makes you feel happy and positive! In addition, Stardawg is ideal to help patients combat stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders. Taste The smell of this plant is usually citrus and pine with a lemon scent. Effect This variety is known for showing full effect in the first 5 minutes of being consumed. These effects are reflected in your whole being: mind and body. Culminating in a strong cerebral stroke, and accompanied by total relaxation throughout your body , increases creativity and produces psychedelic effects in some cases. It also helps increase hunger, and can reduce nausea . In fact, this variety has a surprising medicinal value, and can be useful in many aspects . Not only to enjoy its effects as cannabis plant, but also as medicine. You'll need a few minutes before you can stand up after having tested , because it could be that your legs are shaking!! Growing This variety has no great mystery when cultivating it. It is simple, but will surprise you with its high growth. As the plant grows, you will observe green buds clearly that appear to be covered with glittering crystals and orange “orange” hairs on it. We recommend you to give it enough room for its growth , because as we said, this plant can become quite high, and its branches need to be able to deploy well. For indoor grow, we recommend using pots with at least 3 gallons (10 -11 liters ) with 600-1000 watts spotlights. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Pine Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa indica autoflowering Genetics: Stardawg autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 week from germination Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 70 - 120 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/stardawg #Stardawg #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

Fast Buds
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.