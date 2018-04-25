 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Tangie'Matic

by Fast Buds

4.01
Fast Buds Cannabis Seeds Tangie'Matic
DESCRIPTION Tangie'matic is the creation resulting from our latest research , where we have used the best Autoflowering varieties of the latest generation . This is how, as autoflowering, this variety comes to develop very high levels of THC. Although usually the average level is between 21 to 22 % THC , in some cases we have detected levels of up to 23 %. We got the Tangie clone at the event in San Bernardino in California. By turning it into one of our autoflowers , the result was a hybrid with clear predominance of Sativa , although some individuals may appreciate nuances of their more indica parents. You should consider this variety especially if you suffer from migraines , anxiety , depression, chronic stress or loss of appetite. It is a particularly good option for those who medicate in the morning. Taste This variety has a strong citrus scent , refreshing and fruity , and tangerine flavor with spicy notes. Effect After testing this variety , you will feel its “high” effect, typical of sativas , which gradually will become a "body Stone" . This is one of the most interesting varieties of our catalog ; perfect for the most creative people as it has a sativa dominance , which will flow your imagination ! About 30 minutes after trying it , you 'll notice yourself much more creative and stress relieved. And, without going any further, it gives you a good shot of energy! Its effect could be described as lucid and uplifting. It is highly recommended for both day use, and to take it at night; but be careful! If you are not very used to it, its high levels of THC can make you a misplay! Growing This wonderful variety is easy to grow , the most important thing is not to stress her throughout its cycle, but especially in the growing season . When the flowering phase begins , you can see how their aromatic buds begin to gain weight dramatically. The production of this variety is impressive and will comercial growers will love it. The only downside is that we do not recommend it for the " microgrowing " or " stealth growing" because of its large size. For best results outdoors , you should use pots up to 11-13 gallons ( 40-50 liters ) so that this monster has enough space to show its full potential and grow up to 150cm tall! You will have to try not to stress her with training, to achieve maximum performance. If you provide a good care , love and affection , this plant will thank you with a huge production of resinous buds with unforgettable aromas. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Mandarin Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: sativa dominant autoflowering Genetics: Tangie autoflowering Flowering: 9 week from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-650 g/m2 50-350 g/plant Height US: up to 45 inches Height EU: 80 - 130cm THC: Very high CBD: 0.9% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/tangiematic #TangieMatic #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

Tangie

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Fast Buds
We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.