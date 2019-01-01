 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

West Coast OG

by Fast Buds

Award Winner: 1st Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas. DESCRIPTION OG... a name opulent with meaning: legendary, mysterious origins lost in the mists of lore and time; a strain that retained its championship status due to its fundamental nature, with different varieties consistently awarded the recognition of all major World Cups; a straight-up indispensable weed from the point of view of its medical properties, which allow it to successfully treat stress, depression, migraines, bipolar disorder, ADD/ADHD...and, most importantly, one of the most desirable effects for any smoker - the perfect balance of relaxation and happiness, stone and high, and power as well as duration of effect. What to expect from OG from FastBuds? All of the above in superlatives! Taste The smell of West Coast OG is a wave of freshness, imbued with the aroma of palm trees and delicate juicy-citrus tones. Draw some tart, SoCal heat into your throat. Although the smell cannot be characterized as overtly weedy, we recommend that when grown in indoors the use of carbon filters. Effect The effect begins as a wave of euphoria, a feeling of swelling in your head. The second wave brings complete relaxation that can't be resisted, and your entire body will want to simply give in. Just a couple puffs and you'll be feeling prolonged effects that won't let you escape. But rest assured that our strain doesn't have unwanted effects such as anxiousness, dizziness, headache, and paranoia. Growing We have created an autoflowering version of the legendary OG Kush. With this strain you can taste OG Kush in all its original splendor, cut like a perfect diamond from an autoflowering rendition. West Coast OG plants are amazingly elegant and beautiful. During the initial stage of vegetative growth, it will increase in weight and height at a moderate pace, as it builds and strengthens the capacity of its root system. It then exhibits a burst of growth toward the end of the vegetative phase, reaching a height of 1 meter (3.2 ft) . It responds favorably to artificial lighting, yielding up to 650 g/m2 (1.4 pounds per light). It is quite a compact, chunky plant, and well suited to cultivation via SOG and SCROG methods. Colas reach impressive sizes, especially if you provide our OG with balanced nutrients and water, and it has the very important advantage of being able to endure the mistakes of first-time growers. The buds will develop a fluffy white coating of trichomes in the last weeks of flowering, with the trichome crystals turning amber like caramelized sugar at end of flowering. Or as we say in LA, OG is studded by sand from the West Coast. Indeed, like the infinite grains of sand on our beaches, the number of trichomes on the buds can't be counted. THC content exceeds 21%. CBD reaches 1%, contributing to the priceless medical value of this strain. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Pine Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: mostly indica Genetics: OG Kush(West Coast line selection) autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light Harvest EU: 500 - 650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 70-100 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/west-coast-og #WestCoastOG #WCOG #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.