About this product

Description Zkittlez Auto is one of our most popular strains to date and understandably so, with it’s top notch stability, perfectly compact structure, up to 23% THC and candy sweet flavor. This indica dominant hybrid fills the room with its overpowering scent and develops colas with american football sized buds, which once harvested and cured, will provide the user with a nice and balanced cerebral and body stone without any intense couchlock. Bud description Candy-hard, frost covered buds. Zkittlez Auto produces large nugs which display various shades of green and pops of orange with the occasional subtle blue and purple tones. A nice long cure will really bring out the top shelf quality by intensifying it’s complex fruity terps, on par to its bagged-candy counterpart. Smoke report Starting out with a quick and pleasant head high then gradually leading into a relaxing body stone which will last around 3 hours, makes this strain great for an afternoon or night time smoke. It’s not an overwhelming indica high, but will leave users serene and anxiety free. Great for novice consumers and long time stoners. Plant Appearance Zkittlez is perfectly compact, growing no higher than 1m in height, Zkittlez Auto develops multiple dense bud sites, a large main cola rocketing up vertically and a few lateral side branches. In late flowering, expect large, stacked colas, dripping in resin. As one of our bigger producers, growers could be looking at around 450-500g/m2 in ideal conditions. Good internodal spacing, and highly resistant. A great choice for beginners and for advanced growerswho want to adventure into plant training. Grow Tips As one of our larger producers, growers may want to use some support to help her withstand the weight of her own buds. A sturdy strain that will respond nicely to LST and other light training methods that will produce multiple hefty colas to develop throughout the plant. Zkittlez Auto tends to take a lot of nutrients, so make sure you have high quality nutes on hand to satisfy her hunger. Flavor Sugary candy and berry flavors are the main notes of Zkittlez Auto, accompanied by tastes of mango and grapefruit with subtle, chocolate-like earthy undertones. Curing this strain for at least 2 weeks is obligatory if you really want to taste the rainbow. SPECS Taste: Fruit Room: Indoor / Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: Mostly Indica Genetics: Zkittlez Autoflowering Flowering: 9-10 weeks Harvest: XXL Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 70-100 cm THC: 23% CBD: Very Low Autoflowering: Yes