Tony420Montana710
on June 19th, 2019
Excellent Nail
6 in 1 Multi function Fits onto both male and female joints 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm Domeless grade two pure titanium nail Turn almost any piece into a rig with this high quality nail
on June 19th, 2019
on June 10th, 2019
great nail very reliable
on June 9th, 2019
unscrews to fit every size