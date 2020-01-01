 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Birthday Mystery Box

by Fat Ass Glass Company

Enjoy 10% OFF Your Order With Discount Code "leafly" at Checkout! Feel free to leave any special requests in the order comments such as color preferences or who’s birthday it is! We will try our best to accommodate to your requests :). Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying. Level 1 = $24.99 with content valued equal to or higher than $50 Level 2 = $50 with content valued equal to or higher than $100 Level 3 = $100 with content valued equal to or higher than $200 Level 4 = $150 with content valued equal to or higher than $300 Level 5 = $200 with content valued equal to or higher than $400 Level 6 = $250 with content valued equal to or higher than $500 May Include: bongs rolling tray grinders papers pipes chillums bubblers oil rig dabber carb caps quartz banger ceramic nail silicone jar dab mat drop down reclaim catcher & more

Founded in 2015, Fat Ass Glass brought forth, upon this continent, a new company, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all bongs are NOT created equal. At Fat Ass Glass Company we pledge to provide the finest quality bongs, pipes, vaporizers, and other smoking accessories at the LOWEST possible price! We are focused on delivering extraordinary customer service and an extraordinary shopping experience. We 100% stand behind all our hand selected products and gear. Designed for smokers, by smokers. Our goal is to make you a satisfied customer for life! Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or comments. Make sure to follow us on social media to stay up to date with our latest sales and products. Welcome to your new favorite Online Smoke Shop!