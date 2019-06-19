Tony420Montana710
on June 19th, 2019
Got some rad stuff included in the mystery boxes I really like it
$39.99MSRP
Hand Blown in the USA Glass Heady Cup
on June 9th, 2019
Glad I took the risk and tried this because i got my moneys worth for sure. i recommend!
on June 9th, 2019
enjoyed everything i recieved in this box