Tony420Montana710
on June 19th, 2019
Got some rad stuff included in the mystery boxes I really like it
PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE CHECK FATASSGLASS.COM Perfect for smokers looking to add some bad ass gear to their collection! With the mixed box you are getting the best of both worlds. Including both Dab Rig Items and Dry Herb Items! Dedicated to making the “Mystery Box” the best value to price ratio we can offer, we guarantee that each box is loaded with content valued to equal or higher than what you’re paying. May Include: bongs rolling tray grinders papers pipes chillums bubblers oil rig dabber carb caps quartz banger ceramic nail silicone jar dab mat drop down reclaim catcher & more
on June 9th, 2019
Glad I took the risk and tried this because i got my moneys worth for sure. i recommend!
on June 9th, 2019
enjoyed everything i received in this box