Charlie Sheen
About this strain
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Humulene
- Linalool
Charlie Sheen is an indica-dominant hybrid, parented by Green Crack, OG Kush, and Blue Dream. These lemon-scented buds taste likewise, with a distinct undercurrent of kush. The effects are relaxing and uplifted, with a lengthy, sleepy come-down great for pain relief and insomnia.
