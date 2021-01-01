 Loading…

Hybrid

Charlie Sheen

by Fat Face Farms

Fat Face Farms Cannabis Flower Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Charlie Sheen is an indica-dominant hybrid, parented by Green CrackOG Kush, and Blue Dream. These lemon-scented buds taste likewise, with a distinct undercurrent of kush. The effects are relaxing and uplifted, with a lengthy, sleepy come-down great for pain relief and insomnia.

