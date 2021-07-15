 Loading…

  5. 12% White
Hybrid

12% White

by FAT FIRE CAKE

FAT FIRE CAKE Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC 12% White

About this product

12% White

About this brand

Tired of paying outrageous prices? FAT FIRE CAKE has everything you need! 10% off store-wide for Veterans.

About this strain

White CBG

White CBG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG -  If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

