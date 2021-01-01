 Loading…

Indica

Ace of Spades

by Faye's Farm 91

Faye's Farm 91 Cannabis Flower Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades by Faye's Farm 91

Ace of Spades

Ace of Spades
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ace of Spades is a creation from TGA Subcool Seeds that takes advantage of the popular sweet and sour combination that never goes out of style. A crossbreed of Black Cherry Soda and Jack the Ripper, this strain has an earthy berry and citrus smell that carries over into the taste with distinctly lemony flavors. Ace of Spades plants grow fast and need a lot of space because they will get both bushy and tall. Flowering occurs at 8 weeks and they are generally large and heavy. These buds are pretty to look at with a range of colors that can include purples, blues, and pinks all coated in orange hairs.

