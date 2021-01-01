 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hawaiian Dream
Sativa

Hawaiian Dream

by Faye's Farm 91

Faye's Farm 91 Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream by Faye's Farm 91

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream

Hawaiian Dream is an uplifting sativa strain that crosses Blue Dream with a Hawaiian variety. Though some renditions of this strain have a THC-dominant chemical profile, Hawaiian Dream is best known for its high CBD content which is often twice as abundant as its THC. Patients look to this high-CBD sativa to remedy pain, inflammation, and anxiety without physical heaviness or a foggy head.

