  5. Feel Relief 150mg CBD Topical Roll-On

Feel Relief 150mg CBD Topical Roll-On

by Feel Brands™

Our Feel Relief™ topical is formulated to provide localized relief in an easy to use & simple to carry package. For use either alone or paired with other Feel Brands™ CBD products, choose Feel Relief™ as needed for continued peak performance, both personally & professionally. Our broad-spectrum topicals are combined with menthol & eucalyptus leaf extract to deliver a rapid cooling effect that soothes the skin while the active cannabinoid ingredients travel through the skin to deliver relief. Our easy-to-use roll-on can be applied as often as needed to achieve desired results This product contains 150mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 1.8z roll-on container, and is designed to provide maximum localized absorption and optimum bioavailability. Use as needed and as directed.

At Feel Brands we partner with industry-leading formulation scientists, growers, and extractors to research, develop, and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products for adults with active lifestyles. We have developed, and will continue to develop, products that meet a stringent requirement to be the best CBD solutions that you can find anywhere. Our products are produced from organic, fully-legal US-grown hemp, are extracted using the cleanest & safest CO2 methods available, are GMO & THC FREE. All Feel Brands™ CBD products come with the assurance that you’re getting what you pay for. That’s priority Numero Uno.