summerserenade7
on December 14th, 2018
Does this product contain any thc? I’d like to get them for military husband but he can only have 0% THC
Savor these guilt-free, fun and delicious bear gummies. Enjoy the relaxing effect of CBD in every bite. 10mg CBD per gummy 30 per bottle.
on December 14th, 2018
on October 8th, 2018
These are amazing. This is definitely a great product.
on September 18th, 2018
I received my gummy bears. And I love them. I use them in addition to the cbd oil I use. I supplement with gummy bears when my pain level is high.