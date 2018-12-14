 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  300mg CBD Gummy Bears I 10mg CBD per Gummy

300mg CBD Gummy Bears I 10mg CBD per Gummy

by Feel Good Edibles

Feel Good Edibles Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 300mg CBD Gummy Bears I 10mg CBD per Gummy

Savor these guilt-free, fun and delicious bear gummies. Enjoy the relaxing effect of CBD in every bite. 10mg CBD per gummy 30 per bottle.

summerserenade7

Does this product contain any thc? I’d like to get them for military husband but he can only have 0% THC

marabazaeva

These are amazing. This is definitely a great product.

Suzanne001

I received my gummy bears. And I love them. I use them in addition to the cbd oil I use. I supplement with gummy bears when my pain level is high.

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.