Nancy_J
on September 19th, 2018
I was very pleased with this product as it worked just as described. Highly recommended!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Delight your taste buds with the rich flavor of ripe blueberries. Our CBD-infused lollies will give you a wave of positive emotions and relaxation. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.
on September 19th, 2018
I was very pleased with this product as it worked just as described. Highly recommended!