30mg CBD Blue Raz Lolly

by Feel Good Edibles

$9.99MSRP

About this product

Delight your taste buds with the rich flavor of ripe blueberries. Our CBD-infused lollies will give you a wave of positive emotions and relaxation. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.

Nancy_J

I was very pleased with this product as it worked just as described. Highly recommended!

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.