  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 30mg CBD Green Apple Lolly

30mg CBD Green Apple Lolly

by Feel Good Edibles

$9.99MSRP

About this product

This relaxing candy enriched with the fresh flavor of green apples will bring you the many benefits of CBD. Discover deep calm and relaxation with each bite of your edible lollipop. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.

About this brand

Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.