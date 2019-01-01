About this product
This relaxing candy enriched with the fresh flavor of green apples will bring you the many benefits of CBD. Discover deep calm and relaxation with each bite of your edible lollipop. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.
About this brand
Feel Good Edibles
Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.