 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 30mg CBD Lemon Lolly

30mg CBD Lemon Lolly

by Feel Good Edibles

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Feel Good Edibles Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 30mg CBD Lemon Lolly
Feel Good Edibles Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 30mg CBD Lemon Lolly
Feel Good Edibles Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 30mg CBD Lemon Lolly

$9.99MSRP

About this product

The delightful combination of sweet and sour flavors are a refreshing treat of goodness for lemon lovers. Beat stress and have as much fun as you can with your delicious edible lolly. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Nancy_J

These lollies taste good but they made me very very sick just taking 1, maybe too strong for me.

About this brand

Feel Good Edibles Logo
Our mission is your happiness. We want to bring a touch of paradise and relaxation into your everyday life with our fun sweet tasting CBD Edibles. Enjoy the mouthwatering fruity flavors and Feel Good once the effect kicks in. Experience the wave of positive emotions and beat everyday stress without intoxicating your body. The effects are mild but just enough for you to spend your day with a relaxed mind and joyful spirit.