Nancy_J
on September 19th, 2018
These lollies taste good but they made me very very sick just taking 1, maybe too strong for me.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The delightful combination of sweet and sour flavors are a refreshing treat of goodness for lemon lovers. Beat stress and have as much fun as you can with your delicious edible lolly. One 30mg CBD Lolly per package.
on September 19th, 2018
These lollies taste good but they made me very very sick just taking 1, maybe too strong for me.