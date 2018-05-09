Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
As most autoflowering cannabis seeds out there are more influenced by indica genetics instead of sativa, we could not wait to try this Auto Haze. The cannabis Haze is a variety which has never been easy to grow, but with this autoflowering haze times are changing. Even die-hard Haze fanatics are very enthusiastic about this cannabis variety. Very good for growers who don't have a lot of space and time, and still want to get a nice, easy to grow sativa weed. Height: 80 - 100 cm Flowering time: 8 weeks Seed to Harvest: 11 - 12 weeks Harvest: High Taste / Smell: Strong and sweet haze smell and taste. Effect: What you can expect from a Haze strain: an energetic, yet calm sativa high.
on May 9th, 2018
very nice ganjah