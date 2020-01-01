 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Auto NL

by Female Seeds

Genetic lineage: NL x Lowryder Indoor: 11-13 weeks Outdoor: Yes, 11-13 weeks (start to finish). See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 60-130 cm Yield: Indoor: 300 g/m² | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant Taste/smell: The smell is typical NL; strong, earthy with a hint of mint Effect: couchlock, long-lasting high The Northern Light (NL) is probably the most worked on strain in the world. It has been used to create so many hybrids. It originates from the US and was improved in the Netherlands. We used our own NL to create an amazing autoflowering strain. This is absolutely one of the best autoflowering strains you will come across. This cannabis strain has been undergoing constant changes for 20 years now; higher flower rate, sugared buds, fewer and thinner leaves resulted in higher yields in a S.O.G. But it is still the same strong cannabis product, with the original Northern Lights smell and taste. In this case in the autoflowering cannabis version. A very potent strain It can be grown perfectly in the most northern places, like Scandinavia, Poland and Siberia. In these regions of the world she grows very well in the gardens. For Indoor SOG is the perfect method to maximize yield. The taste and smell is strong, earthy with a hint of mint. The effect is truly Indica; a long-lasting couch-lock Indica high.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."