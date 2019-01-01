 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Female Seeds

Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Auto Speed Bud

About this product

Genetic lineage: Early Misty x Ruderalis Indoor: 12 weeks (start to finish) Outdoor: YES, 12 weeks (start to finish) See page … for suitable outdoor zones Height:Indoor: 40-80 cm | Outdoor: 50-120 cm Yield: Indoor: 150-200 g/m² | Outdoor: 15-35 g/plant Taste/smell: Smooth smell with a diesel undertone Effect: More Sativa, not too strong. Mellow, activating daytime smoke The Auto Speed Bud stems from the Early Misty lineage. That was bred by Ferry and released through Nirvana Seeds. It is the predecessor of the autoflowering strains. The line we used to create the Auto Speed Bud was specially selected on speed and dense, resinous buds. Low leaf production, with more flowers than leaves. Perfect for beginners or lazy growers, since it will flower on any balcony or windowsill and produce good quality cannabis as long as it is not too cold. The Auto Speed Bud does not require too much attention. The smell is not so intense, so Auto Speed Bud is perfect for stealth growing. The harvest will depend on the amount of light received. The smell and taste is very smooth. Not earthy or woody at all, like many other autoflowers. It has a nice touch of diesel. The smoke is more Sativa-ish; a nice mellow and activating high.

About this brand

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."