Genetic lineage: Ruderalis x White Widow x Big Bud Indoor: 10-12 weeks (start to finish) Outdoor: YES, 10-12 weeks (start to finish) Height:Indoor: 80-90 cm | Outdoor: 80-130 cm  Yield: Indoor: 300-400 g/m² | Outdoor: 40-100 g/plant Taste/smell: Fruity, citrus and skunky taste and smell Effect: Very relaxing high. Narcotic in higher dosage Auto White Widow x Big Bud is now available as an automatic flowering version of our world best seller, White Widow x Big Bud. This strain and the Auto NL are the two best-selling autoflowering strains for good reason: the plants are vigorous and produce enormous buds with glistening trichomes. The buds start off with an open structure and then fill out completely from bottom to top. It is genuinely one of the best autoflowering strains available today. The flowering time for these plants is pretty fast, approximately 70-80 days whether grown indoor or outdoor. The original female strain became such a huge success due to its prodigious capacity to produce stupefying yields and high-quality bud. The Auto WW x BB has a rich fruity, citrus, skunky smell and taste. The high is very relaxing and even narcotic in higher dosage.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."