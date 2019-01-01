 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Dream Berry

Dream Berry

by Female Seeds

Write a review
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Dream Berry

About this product

Genetic lineage: (Blueberry x Haze) x Nev Haze x Blueberry Cheesecake Indoor flowering time: 9-10 weeks Outdoor harvest: Yes. See map for suitable outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-150 cm | Outdoor: 2-4 meters Yield: Indoor: 200-400 g/m² | Outdoor: 200-1500 g/plant Yield: sweet and soft like Blueberry, with some woody Haze and herbal undertones Effect: Highly creative, energetic and uplifting high, the day companion you always dreamed of! Female Seeds’ motto is “so easy”, and it is once again when you grow this new Sativa Dominant hybrid, the Dream Berry. We stabilized a Blue Dream clone mom with a Blueberry-dominant Blueberry Cheesecake pheno. This hybrid is going to be your new day time companion because of its highly creative, energetic and uplifting cerebral high combined with a smooth, relaxing body high. It makes anyone talkative and can definitely be described as a social smoke. Dream Berry relaxes and relieves pain symptoms, nausea and alleviates depression. Dream Berry produces medium-sized to large buds. She develops predominantly rock-hard nugs with buds on the lower branches being fluffier. When cured well, she will have enormous bag appeal. The plant is relatively short and compact with many leaves and wide lateral branches. Leaves are mostly dark green. However, one phenotype has a faint blue shine on her leaves whilst another has an almost dark purplish complexion, thanks to her Blueberry origins. Another important detail to mention is the noticeable abundance of long, thick pistils. Dream Berry can be cultivated both indoors and outdoors. Outdoors preferably to be grown in an arid climate, a moderately humid climate or a Mediterranean-like climate. That is because of the compact bud structure and mould issues the plant would face because of too much humidity. Dream Berry flowers within 9-10 weeks when cultivated indoor. She will start off slow but once flowering commences, she tends to spread wide, like a true Sativa. As stated earlier, this plant is easy to grow, forgives minor mistakes and does not need particular feeding nor requires any specific attention. She loves to be trained, and topping can help to create space between the branches so light can reach the lower branches to maximize production. The smell is reminiscent of the blueberry because of her sweetness and because of the subtle berries tones. In conclusion, the smell is complex and with interesting pine/herbal sour notes thanks to her Haze ancestors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dream Berry

Dream Berry

Dream Berry is a sweet, fruity cross between Blue Dream and Blackberry. Its calming indica qualities prevail over its sativa genetics. The breeders at Apothecary Genetics recommend a short 6 to 7 week flowering time for indoor gardens, or the end of September for outdoor cultivators. 

About this brand

Female Seeds Logo
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."