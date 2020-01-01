 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Female Seeds

Genetic lineage: Sativa Indoor: 7-8 weeks Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height:Indoor: 150 cm | Outdoor: 150-300 cm Yield: Indoor: 300-450 g/m² | Outdoor: 400-700 g/plant Taste/smell: A herbal odour with hints of mint, pine and citrus. The taste is sweet like honey with a spicey touch. Effect: A longlasting cerebral high that is uplifting and inspiring Easy Sativa perfectly embodies Female Seeds’ motto. This strain, is exceptionally easy and straightforward to grow. The perfect strain for an outdoor newbie. Not a fussy feeder whatsoever. Easy Sativa is just “so easy”. This variety was developed specifically for outdoor growers and it can reach an impressive height of around 3 metres with typical Sativa fan leaves; long and slim, narrow and serrated leaves. She is highly mould-resistant because of her open budstructure. It does really well outdoors, even in more northern countries. Buds are large and very heavy and covered with potent resin. Expect some variation in taste for some phenotypes. Some are spicier than sweet. Others are predominantly sweet. The appearance of the plant is one of a truly pure landrace sativa, a Christmas tree-like shape. Most of them flower under 18 hours light and start flowering half July and reward you with a gigantic amount of large buds in September. The best sowing time is mid April to mid May. We wouldn't recommend pre-growing them indoors, because they are semi-auto-flowering* and this would cause them to start flowering in May outdoors. They need the longer days and intensive midsummer sun to reach full potential. The smell is herbal with notes of pine, mint and citrus. The taste is sweet, honeylike. The high is markedly cerebral, clearly showing its pure sativa features, mainly happy and inspiring effects. This is a strain for any time of day, doesn’t make tired but that has a long lasting effect, starting slow and coming back in waves.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."