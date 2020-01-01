 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Grapefruit

Grapefruit

by Female Seeds

Write a review
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Grapefruit
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds Grapefruit

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Genetic Lineage: C99 (the Grapefruit pheno) Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 200-300 cm Yield: Indoor: 500 g/m² | Outdoor: 300 g/plant Taste/smell: A full-bodied fruity smell with touches of Grapefruit and Pineapple. Effect: A creative and euphoric high The initial Grapefruit was created in 1998 as a regular strain from a special C99 clone crossed with an automatic strain to improve flowering time. So, this strain has been around for nearly 20 years! Grapefruit was improved over the years and the female version was launched in 2003 at the start of the company Female Seeds. The Grapefruit currently being sold stems from an amazing line Ferry created in 2007. The parents of that line were selected on two criteria: the amazingly strong Grapefruit/Pineapple smell and the moderate height of the phenotypes. It is an extremely fast flowering cannabis strain. Grapefruit, from the start, has always been an amazing yielder of lusciously smelling bud. The current Grapefruit has been stabilized over several generations resulting in an early maturing and massive yielding beast. Make sure you have the humidity under control in the latter stages of flowering and that your ventilation works. As once these babies fill up the buds can be susceptible to mold. The Grapefruit is a highly praised and highly sought-after strain due to the amazing smell and taste. The outstanding sweet and sour taste of pineapple and grapefruit is truly mouthwatering. The effect is a soaring, head high that inspires creativity and is long-lasting. Classic Sativa stuff. All in all, a true winner!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grapefruit

Grapefruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

Female Seeds Logo
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."