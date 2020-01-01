Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Genetic Lineage: C99 (the Grapefruit pheno) Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 80-100 cm | Outdoor: 200-300 cm Yield: Indoor: 500 g/m² | Outdoor: 300 g/plant Taste/smell: A full-bodied fruity smell with touches of Grapefruit and Pineapple. Effect: A creative and euphoric high The initial Grapefruit was created in 1998 as a regular strain from a special C99 clone crossed with an automatic strain to improve flowering time. So, this strain has been around for nearly 20 years! Grapefruit was improved over the years and the female version was launched in 2003 at the start of the company Female Seeds. The Grapefruit currently being sold stems from an amazing line Ferry created in 2007. The parents of that line were selected on two criteria: the amazingly strong Grapefruit/Pineapple smell and the moderate height of the phenotypes. It is an extremely fast flowering cannabis strain. Grapefruit, from the start, has always been an amazing yielder of lusciously smelling bud. The current Grapefruit has been stabilized over several generations resulting in an early maturing and massive yielding beast. Make sure you have the humidity under control in the latter stages of flowering and that your ventilation works. As once these babies fill up the buds can be susceptible to mold. The Grapefruit is a highly praised and highly sought-after strain due to the amazing smell and taste. The outstanding sweet and sour taste of pineapple and grapefruit is truly mouthwatering. The effect is a soaring, head high that inspires creativity and is long-lasting. Classic Sativa stuff. All in all, a true winner!
Be the first to review this product.
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.