Genetic lineage: Skunk x White Widow x Blueberry (10%) Indoor: 8-10 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 60-80 cm | Outdoor: 150-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 500-600 g/m² | Outdoor: up to 750 g/plant Taste/smell: Strong and intense diesel/fuel smell and taste with a hint of licorice Effect: Hard indica hit, strong buzz in the head but uplifting Sativa effect. The ICE® cannabis strain is a selected phenotype from a Skunk Special x White Widow hybrid that was then crossbred with a Blueberry to improve the taste. She was selected out of 500 females, because of her amazing yield, resin production, taste and smell. Years of backcrossing and cubing were spent to stabilise this cross before we had the perfect phenotype. Ice was first introduced as a regular strain through another seedbank Ferry used to breed seeds for. In 2003 at the start of Female Seeds he launched the Ice as a female strain. Ice is short and has a stocky build. You will find huge, tight buds covered in frosty, snow-white thricomes. This bud structure stems from its Skunk Special origins. The Ice has the potency of its White Widow ancestral roots. Ice was bred primarily for indoor growing, but can also be easily grown outdoors in a Mediterranean climate, as she is a very heat resistant cannabis strain. The highest THC-levels were measured in the High Times Cup of 1998, showing a THC content of 22%. The smell and taste is strong and intense; earthy, diesel and fuel with a hint of licorice. The high is very balanced with a hard indica body stone effect and an activating Sativa head high.
Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most consumers report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.