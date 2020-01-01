 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. ICE

ICE

by Female Seeds

Write a review
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds ICE
Female Seeds Cannabis Seeds ICE

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Genetic lineage: Skunk x White Widow x Blueberry (10%) Indoor: 8-10 weeks Outdoor: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height: Indoor: 60-80 cm | Outdoor: 150-200 cm Yield: Indoor: 500-600 g/m² | Outdoor: up to 750 g/plant Taste/smell: Strong and intense diesel/fuel smell and taste with a hint of licorice Effect: Hard indica hit, strong buzz in the head but uplifting Sativa effect. The ICE® cannabis strain is a selected phenotype from a Skunk Special x White Widow hybrid that was then crossbred with a Blueberry to improve the taste. She was selected out of 500 females, because of her amazing yield, resin production, taste and smell. Years of backcrossing and cubing were spent to stabilise this cross before we had the perfect phenotype. Ice was first introduced as a regular strain through another seedbank Ferry used to breed seeds for. In 2003 at the start of Female Seeds he launched the Ice as a female strain. Ice is short and has a stocky build. You will find huge, tight buds covered in frosty, snow-white thricomes. This bud structure stems from its Skunk Special origins. The Ice has the potency of its White Widow ancestral roots. Ice was bred primarily for indoor growing, but can also be easily grown outdoors in a Mediterranean climate, as she is a very heat resistant cannabis strain. The highest THC-levels were measured in the High Times Cup of 1998, showing a THC content of 22%. The smell and taste is strong and intense; earthy, diesel and fuel with a hint of licorice. The high is very balanced with a hard indica body stone effect and an activating Sativa head high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ice

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most consumers report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

About this brand

Female Seeds Logo
Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."