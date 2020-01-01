 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Genetic lineage: Easy Sativa x Grapefruit Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height:Outdoor: 200-250 cm Yield: Outdoor: 500-700 g/plant Taste/smell: Grapefruit smell and fruity/pine taste Effect: Coming up slow but steady, clear energetic high with a mild body stone It all started from a small seed batch of Grapefruit inbred with Easy Sativa. We then knew we were on to a winner. And so, the project was started back in 1990. An 80% Grapefruit selected due to its early and fast flowering features. It was stabilized over several generations and is now part of our permanent collection, due to the success of the first batch. Outdoor Grapefruit as female seeds was introduced in 2009. This is a strain that originates from a long maturing Sativa line. That means they need a longer vegetative phase to optimally mature and produce buds. Outdoor Grapefruit starts producing the first pistils around end of July/ beginning of August. It matures early enough to be ready before it becomes too cold. Ideal sowing time is mid April to mid May. We wouldn't recommend pre-growing this cannabis strain indoors in April, because this would cause her to start flowering in May outdoors. She needs the longer days and intensive midsummer sun to keep growing well. Half-open bud structure with thin, serrated fan leaves. The Outdoor Grapefruit will finish end of September to mid October, depending on what latitude you grow. The Outdoor Grapefruit produces impressively long colas with abundant trichome formation. You will probably have to support the bigger buds or they will succumb to the sheer weight. The Grapefruit genetics offer a delicious grapefruit taste with a hint of hashish. The effect is long lasting, one that comes on fast. A mix of Sativa head high followed by a relaxing mild body stone sensation.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."