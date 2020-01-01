 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Genetic lineage: Purple Power x Maroc Indoor: 8-9 weeks Outdoor: YES, EARLY FINISHER. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods Height:Outdoor: 200-300 cm (The Netherlands) Yield: Outdoor: 200-300 g/plant (The Netherlands) Taste/smell: Fruity, citric smell and diesel, purple taste Effect: More Sativa; an activating and stimulating head high A cross of our old and trusted Purple Power with a big fat tasty Moroccan mother. The mother was selected on symbol and taste, she adds power and resin production to the Purple Power. Both cannabis strains are super early and the fastest varieties available for outdoor in cold/mountain climates. Purple Maroc can easily deal with high levels of humidity making it the perfect strain for higher altitude regions. Best sowing time for this cannabis strain is end of April. The Purple Maroc has two phenos. Pheno #1 has a hint of purple in its appearance and has a very fruity almost citrus smell. She has very good trichome production. Pheno #2 is slightly slower in the calyx formation and has wonderfully strong fruity smell. Purple Maroc is an absolute winner. Some buds will be light purple overloaded with resin. True eye-candy! The high is heady and activating, more Sativa inclined.

Ferry, the main breeder started making regular seeds during his study, in the early '90's, as an extra income. Due to high demand from the Dutch seed companies, it became a massive legal regular seed production business for seed banks during the 90's. "I never thought an extra student income would lead to such a serious business. Ultimately my dream was to save money for a small self sufficient eco farm.." At the end of the 90's the first female seeds came on the market. They were very popular, but also very unreliable. The breeders' experience in massive regular seed production along with his engineering back ground motivated him to investigate into how to produce 100% reliable female seeds. Female Seeds entered the market in 2003. It became a huge success because of the low priced quality seeds concept. Our seeds became so popular that we had difficulties with supply. At that moment many more feminised seedbanks started to enter the market. However, a good reputation, reliable and unique product and friendly service helped us to differentiate ourselves from the mass. "Female Seeds has now entered a state of transition, from a company to a movement to invest in sustainable independent growing systems, like aquaponics and LED systems." "Furthermore all profits will be invested into cooperative systems, ecological projects and regenerative agriculture. Helping people to have a happy sustainable lifestyle."