 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SFV OG Kush Flower

SFV OG Kush Flower

by Fenario Farms

Write a review
Fenario Farms Cannabis Flower SFV OG Kush Flower

About this product

An indica dominant hybrid (San Fernando Valley OG x Afghani) that reeks of Meyers lemon, pine and kush. This flower offers a relaxing euphoric effect.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

About this brand

Fenario Farms Logo