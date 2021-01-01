 Loading…

Sativa

Grapefruit Cartridge 0.5g

by Fernway

About this product

Grapefruit Cartridge 0.5g by Fernway

About this brand

About this strain

Grapefruit

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Grapefruit is a potent sativa marijuana strain made through a cross of Cinderella 99. The effects of Grapefruit are energizing and produce feelings of happiness. This strain features a tropical flavor profile and citrus aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose Grapefruit to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety and migraines.

