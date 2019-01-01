 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. Fidus Dad Hat

Fidus Dad Hat

by Fidus PDX

Write a review
Fidus PDX Apparel Hats Fidus Dad Hat

$30.00MSRP

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fidus PDX Logo
Located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Fidus strives to provide the finest cannabis available. With all organic inputs, dedication to individually hand-watering each plant, and a focus on truly exotic genetics, there's really nothing else like it. Every bud in the shop was grown in-house by Fidus Family Farms and carefully delivered directly to our showroom shelves. Stop by for a little education and information about our unique cultivars. Just a 10 minute trip from Downtown Portland. We are cash-only and have an ATM available. Recreational customers must be 21 or older to enter. OMMP patients 18 and older are also welcome.