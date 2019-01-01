 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

by Fidus PDX

Write a review
Fidus PDX Cannabis Flower Lemon Meringue

About this product

Lemon Meringue by Fidus PDX

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix is a sweet, zestful cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. This pungent combo emits a variety of aromas including citrus, diesel, and nuttiness, but at the center of this bouquet is a tart slice of lemon meringue pie. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and invigorating energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria make it a go-to for folks combating fatigue, depression, and minor headaches.    

About this brand

Fidus PDX Logo
Located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Fidus strives to provide the finest cannabis available. With all organic inputs, dedication to individually hand-watering each plant, and a focus on truly exotic genetics, there's really nothing else like it. Every bud in the shop was grown in-house by Fidus Family Farms and carefully delivered directly to our showroom shelves. Stop by for a little education and information about our unique cultivars. Just a 10 minute trip from Downtown Portland. We are cash-only and have an ATM available. Recreational customers must be 21 or older to enter. OMMP patients 18 and older are also welcome.