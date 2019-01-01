 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Fidus PDX

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

Located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Fidus strives to provide the finest cannabis available. With all organic inputs, dedication to individually hand-watering each plant, and a focus on truly exotic genetics, there's really nothing else like it. Every bud in the shop was grown in-house by Fidus Family Farms and carefully delivered directly to our showroom shelves. Stop by for a little education and information about our unique cultivars. Just a 10 minute trip from Downtown Portland. We are cash-only and have an ATM available. Recreational customers must be 21 or older to enter. OMMP patients 18 and older are also welcome.