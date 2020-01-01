 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Sonic Screwdriver
Sativa

Sonic Screwdriver

by Fidus PDX

Fidus PDX Cannabis Flower Sonic Screwdriver

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sonic Screwdriver

Sonic Screwdriver

Sonic Screwdriver

Sonic Screwdriver by TGA Subcool Genetics has been dubbed one of the best yielding plants of all time. With parents Orange Cream Soda and Trainwreck, Sonic Screwdriver offers stimulating effects with bright, complex terpenes of ripening citrus and forest floor. Trainwreck gives this strain a strong, heady onset that hits right between the eyes, but afterwards settles into the body, exhibiting a comfortable energy throughout. This strain is ideal for overcoming lethargy, curbing minor physical pain, and stimulating the appetite. 

Fidus PDX

Fidus PDX Logo
Located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Fidus strives to provide the finest cannabis available. With all organic inputs, dedication to individually hand-watering each plant, and a focus on truly exotic genetics, there's really nothing else like it. Every bud in the shop was grown in-house by Fidus Family Farms and carefully delivered directly to our showroom shelves. Stop by for a little education and information about our unique cultivars. Just a 10 minute trip from Downtown Portland. We are cash-only and have an ATM available. Recreational customers must be 21 or older to enter. OMMP patients 18 and older are also welcome.