Hybrid
Lemon Sorbet #3 Live Resin 1g
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bred by Gabriel Cannabis, Lemon Sorbet #3 (aka LS3) is a cross between Lemon OG and Sherbert. This indica-dominant hybrid carries the sweet scent of berries and creamy lemon while its flavor offers additional notes of fuel. Lemon Sorbet #3 provides strong euphoria with a slightly sleepy aftermath, making it a perfect choice for winding down in the evening.
