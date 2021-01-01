 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lemon Sorbet #3 Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Lemon Sorbet #3 Live Resin 1g

by Field Extracts

Write a review
Field Extracts Concentrates Solvent Lemon Sorbet #3 Live Resin 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Field Extracts Logo

About this strain

Lemon Sorbet #3

Lemon Sorbet #3
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Gabriel Cannabis, Lemon Sorbet #3 (aka LS3) is a cross between Lemon OG and Sherbert. This indica-dominant hybrid carries the sweet scent of berries and creamy lemon while its flavor offers additional notes of fuel. Lemon Sorbet #3 provides strong euphoria with a slightly sleepy aftermath, making it a perfect choice for winding down in the evening.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review