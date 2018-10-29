PheoSol on August 29th, 2018

FD Labs IS A SCAM. Do not order from FD Labs. They will take your money, not give you any of your purchases, then after 6 months of promising to send you out a replacement in a few days and then hearing nothing, attempting to find a resolve they will tell you the package was lost in shipping and **they don’t care and it’s not their responsibility**. Even though the package was lost while in their possession and they never gave your package to the shipping company. If you join their innovative circle group on Facebook there are literally hundreds and hundreds of people with the same complaint. There are hundreds people have been waiting for over a year for their products who are now being told the same. If you’ve ordered and are experiencing the same problem there is a customer who is speaking with a group of attorneys in California to file a class action lawsuit so be on the lookout for papers.