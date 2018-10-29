Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Features: 1. Rolling Paper Dispenser keeps your rolling papers safe from tearing and crumpling 2. Filter Tip Compartment stores your filter tips in an organized fashion 3. Lighter Compartment ensures you never lose your lighter again 4. Poke Tool/Screwdriver allows you to pack your herb down 5. Doob Tube protects your pre-roll for later 6. Grinder lets you grind your herb down to a perfect consistency 7. Herb Storage holds up to 4 grams of herb 8. Wind-Guard/Rolling Tray guarantees you'll always have a surface for rolling and you'll always be able to light-up on those breezy days.
on October 29th, 2018
Extremely convenient! I take this everywhere with me on hikes and to the beach. The wind-guard has come in handy many times. A few of my friends have purchased as well and it has completely changed the game when it comes to rolling our joints on the go! Thanks FD Labs
on August 29th, 2018
FD Labs IS A SCAM. Do not order from FD Labs. They will take your money, not give you any of your purchases, then after 6 months of promising to send you out a replacement in a few days and then hearing nothing, attempting to find a resolve they will tell you the package was lost in shipping and **they don’t care and it’s not their responsibility**. Even though the package was lost while in their possession and they never gave your package to the shipping company. If you join their innovative circle group on Facebook there are literally hundreds and hundreds of people with the same complaint. There are hundreds people have been waiting for over a year for their products who are now being told the same. If you’ve ordered and are experiencing the same problem there is a customer who is speaking with a group of attorneys in California to file a class action lawsuit so be on the lookout for papers.