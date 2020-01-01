 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bubblicious Pre-Roll - 0.5g

by Fifty Fold

Bubblicious (not to be confused with Wonka’s Bubblicious) is Nirvana Seeds’ rendition of the classic Indiana Bubble Gum. Refined in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Bubblicious captures the signature bubble gum flavor that first lent this hybrid widespread notoriety. Sometimes, Bubblicious will even take on a pink hue that further justifies its naming. Potent and relaxing, Bubblicious offers full-body effects that soothe tension and stress even in seasoned THC veterans.

About this strain

Bubblicious

Bubblicious
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

