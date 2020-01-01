About this product
Buckeye Purple Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g by Fifty Fold
About this strain
Buckeye Purple
Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.