 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Buckeye Purple Pre-Rolls - 2g (4 Pack)

Buckeye Purple Pre-Rolls - 2g (4 Pack)

by Fifty Fold

Write a review
Fifty Fold Cannabis Pre-rolls Buckeye Purple Pre-Rolls - 2g (4 Pack)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple

Buckeye Purple by Melvanetics is an indica-dominant cross of heavy genetics. Created by breeding Gorilla Grape and Granddaddy Purple, this beautiful cross produces pink and purple colas that reek of sweet floral terpenes. Buckeye Purple is known for its deep relaxation and leaden couchlock, as well as its reasonable flowering time of approximately 7 to 8 weeks.

About this brand

Fifty Fold Logo