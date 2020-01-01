 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Crash Test Dummy Flower

Crash Test Dummy Flower

by Fifty Fold

Write a review
Fifty Fold Cannabis Flower Crash Test Dummy Flower

About this product

Crash Test Dummy is a phenotype of the infamous Dr. Who strain. Don’t let the name fool you – you won’t lose control of your senses or turn into a dummy with this bud! The Crash Test Dummy high starts with a euphoric rush of energy that boosts your mood and pushes your mind into a sense of happy clarity and a heightened awareness. A feeling of deep calm will permeate you in this state, relaxing your mind and body without causing you to be weighed down in the slightest.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fifty Fold Logo