 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Galactic Jack Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

Galactic Jack Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

by Fifty Fold

Write a review
Fifty Fold Cannabis Pre-rolls Galactic Jack Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

About this product

Galactic Jack Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g by Fifty Fold

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Galactic Jack

Galactic Jack

Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.

About this brand

Fifty Fold Logo