About this product

Mother Tongue is a vibrant 70/30 sativa-dominant strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Afgooey, Watermelon OG, and JOG Kush, Mother Tongue exhibits a wide range of flavors from sweet melons and berry to spicy, earthy coffee with hints of citrus. Bright hues of red, pink, and purple stretch from the buds to the leaf tips in an inviting display of color. A perfect daytime companion for productivity, Mother Tongue provides a clear-headed and thoughtful buzz coupled with deep physical relaxation.