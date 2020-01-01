 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Presidential Kush Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

Presidential Kush Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

by Fifty Fold

Write a review
Fifty Fold Cannabis Pre-rolls Presidential Kush Infused Snickerdoobie 0.75g

About this product

Presidential OG is a surprisingly upbeat, 90/10, Indica-Dominant, take-the-day-off hybrid with a notable earthy, pine and citrus aroma and flavor. A mix of Bubble Gum and OG Kush, this happy and decidedly relaxing strain is ideal for lounging in a favorite chair, conversing at a local coffee shop or focusing on tranquil artistic pursuits, but only after talking someone into baking cookies. -- The recipe is simple: beautifully refined kief, and expertly crafted flower. There’s no fillers or flavorings to mask the strains unique terpene profiles. These were painstakingly designed to satisfy even the most discerning cannasuers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Presidential OG

Presidential OG

Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress

About this brand

Fifty Fold Logo