Presidential OG is a surprisingly upbeat, 90/10, Indica-Dominant, take-the-day-off hybrid with a notable earthy, pine and citrus aroma and flavor. A mix of Bubble Gum and OG Kush, this happy and decidedly relaxing strain is ideal for lounging in a favorite chair, conversing at a local coffee shop or focusing on tranquil artistic pursuits, but only after talking someone into baking cookies. -- The recipe is simple: beautifully refined kief, and expertly crafted flower. There’s no fillers or flavorings to mask the strains unique terpene profiles. These were painstakingly designed to satisfy even the most discerning cannasuers.
Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress.