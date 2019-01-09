About this product
Flower - 3.5g Indica THC 197.2 MG/G CBD < 2.0 MG/G
About this strain
Black Raspberry
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
About this brand
Fig Farms
Fig Farms is based in Sonoma county, and is focused on growing in-house strains that they've meticulously bred through years of research & development. Their use of original landrace strains for breeding allows them to spawn hybrids with extremely unique phenotypical characteristics not found in any other breeding lines. In 2017 Fig Farms won first place in the NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup for their landmark creation, Banana Fig 8.