Purple Fig x Lucky Charms (The White x Appalachian (Green Crack x Tres Dawg)) Small in stature, but big in effect. Pink Fig grows like an indica plant, but functions like a sativa, a classic hybrid. The plant has an incredible pink color, with flavors of "sweet vanilla and candy perfume.”
Fig Farms
Fig Farms is based in Sonoma county, and is focused on growing in-house strains that they've meticulously bred through years of research & development. Their use of original landrace strains for breeding allows them to spawn hybrids with extremely unique phenotypical characteristics not found in any other breeding lines. In 2017 Fig Farms won first place in the NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup for their landmark creation, Banana Fig 8.